San Pedro Lions Club hands over more monetary donations to fire victims

On January 24th, the San Pedro Lions Club provided additional monetary assistance to the victims of the December 29th fire. The club has diligently organized fundraisers and successfully raised a total of $8,000, which was distributed among the affected families.

The funds were distributed after the weekly Bingo event at the Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive. President Nesher Acosta explained that the money was raised through barbecue sales, clothing sales, and various donations from the community. He also mentioned that the club contributed to the total amount raised, bringing the amount to $8,000.

Each affected family member received an $800 cheque to help them during this difficult time. The recipients included Riña Laborel, Ephriam Ku, Remigia Tuz, Victor Garcia, Fermin Witzil, Virginia Witzil, Jerome Barrera, Natalia Santos, and George Nolberto. They each expressed gratitude to the Lions Club for their continuous support and efforts to assist them. President Acosta and Lion Marina Kay thanked everyone who supported their fundraisers and emphasized their commitment to continuing to serve the community and those in need.

The tragic incident occurred on December 29th, resulting in the destruction of two apartment buildings, a garage, a vehicle, and a motorcycle. The fire broke out in the early morning hours while residents were asleep, but fortunately, no one was harmed. Unfortunately, three dogs lost their lives in the blaze as they could not be saved. Authorities have classified the fire as arson. During the initial investigation, a woman was detained; reports suggest she allegedly ignited the flames shortly after midnight. However, she has not been charged and has since been released from custody. The police investigation is ongoing, but there have been no new developments.

The San Pedro Lions Club has served the San Pedro community since 1975. Their mission is to help communities and the world by empowering volunteers to serve, promoting peace, and encouraging international understanding. The recent fire victims are just one of the many causes the San Pedro Lions Club has assisted over the years.