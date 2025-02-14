Is Belize prepared for a Tsunami? Actions to Take in the Event of a Tsunami

Earthquakes are uncommon in Belize, and scientists indicate that the country has the lowest exposure to earthquake hazards compared to other nations in Central America. However, tremors can still be felt when earthquakes occur in the region, which may trigger tsunami warnings. In the event of such an alert, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) advises residents living along the Cayes and other coastal areas to move away from the sea, seek higher ground, or relocate to the second story of a building. Additionally, people are urged to avoid glass windows, turn off butane tanks and all gas valves, and rely solely on official resources for updates.

This was the situation on Saturday, February 8th, when countries in the Caribbean region entered a tsunami watch following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake recorded north of the coast of Honduras and southwest of the Cayman Islands. As a precaution, coastal residents in several island nations and along the Central American coast were advised to move inland due to the potential for a tsunami, as indicated by the United States Tsunami Warning System.

In Belize, both on the mainland and the Cayes, several residents reported feeling the earthquake tremor in the afternoon, while others were unaware of any seismic activity. At 6PM, NEMO issued a tsunami watch, noting that no tsunami waves had been observed along the Belizean coast but that the possibility still existed. Belizeans living on the Cayes and along the coast were advised to be prepared for evacuation if necessary. An hour later, the watch was lifted, and an all-clear was issued. Fortunately, no significant incidents were reported in the region.

Nonetheless, Belizeans living on the Cayes and along the coast are encouraged to remain prepared for unexpected natural hazards. NEMO also advises residents to have an evacuation go-bag ready and to closely monitor official updates for further instructions in case of an emergency.