Jessie Smith acquitted of charges in the death of American teenager Logan Pratt

San Pedro tour guide and footballer Jessie Smith, 33, has been acquitted of the charge of Death by Careless Conduct in connection with the February 2023 boat accident that resulted in the death of 17-year-old American student and tourist Logan Ceylon Pratt. Smith appeared at the High Court on Monday, March 3rd, where a jury of nine members found him not guilty of the charge.

According to court reports, the jurors unanimously decided after deliberating for over four hours. Smith had been released on bail since the tragic boating incident, which occurred on February 14, 2023. An official report stated that Smith was operating the boat that struck Pratt and her mother, Tamra Pratt, while they were swimming in the sea off the northeastern coast of Ambergris Caye. A police report indicated that the postmortem examination found that Pratt died from hypovolemic shock caused by multiple sharp injuries consistent with propeller wounds.

At the beginning of his trial on February 24th, Smith informed the jurors that he did everything he could to assist the teenager. He explained that Pratt was swimming underwater in a busy boat lane, making it difficult to see her as he approached the area where Pratt and her mother were swimming. Smith also pointed out that the deceased was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the collision. The injured teenager was transported to a private clinic in downtown San Pedro, but unfortunately, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Smith was represented by attorney Audrey Matura, who stated that the defense focused on the inconsistencies of the prosecution’s witnesses. Matura also mentioned that a urine sample was taken from Smith following the boat accident. This sample was sent to a laboratory for alcohol testing and returned negative results.

At the end of the trial, an emotional Smith exited Justice Derick Sylvester’s courtroom as a free man. He was welcomed by family members and friends who had supported him throughout the trial.