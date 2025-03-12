Investigation underway of fire at San Mateo Residence

A devastating fire in the San Mateo Subdivision of San Pedro Town has left a family displaced and a man named Kenneth Obando severely injured. Obando was airlifted to Belize City, where he is currently recovering. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may be a case of arson.

The fire was reported on Friday, March 7th, at approximately 11:38PM. Initial reports indicate that an explosion was heard from inside a house before flames were observed. The San Pedro Fire Service dispatched one fire engine to the scene, and upon arrival, firefighters found an elevated wooden structure engulfed in flames. They brought the fire under control with the assistance of local volunteers.

While the incident is under investigation, a report from the San Pedro Fire Station indicated that Obando allegedly opened one of the butane tanks inside the building to set it on fire. This action reportedly caused an explosion, resulting in Obando suffering first and second-degree burns to 20% of his upper body, including his chest, hands, face, and back.

According to witnesses, Obando was found in the lagoon and assisted by first responders. He was taken to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was stabilized. However, due to the severity of his burns, he was later transported by airplane to Belize City for further medical treatment.

The fire service reported that Lucas Bennett, a 56-year-old carpenter from Belize, owned the house. According to the report, three individuals occupied the house: Naya Ack, a Belizean housekeeper; Mike Smith; and Obando.

The local branch of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has visited the area and is in contact with the victims. A representative from the San Pedro office stated that they are already planning to provide necessary assistance to the victims and are collaborating with NEMO Headquarters in the capital city of Belmopan to deliver humanitarian aid to the island.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and authorities are expected to provide an update in the coming days.