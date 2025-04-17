A fire by Central Park leaves businesses without its establishment

The tranquility of San Pedro’s central park was disrupted on the evening of Tuesday, April 15th, when a fire broke out at a restaurant and affected several nearby businesses. The fire, which started around 9 PM, was contained thanks to the combined efforts of the San Pedro Fire Service and a bucket brigade formed by local residents. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but witnesses reported that it originated in a storeroom near the kitchen.

According to a police report, the restaurant was still serving customers at approximately 8:28 PM. A waitress named Marina Ico at Brunolitos Restaurant told police that after taking orders, she returned to the kitchen and noticed smoke coming from the locked storeroom. When she opened the door, she discovered a wooden table on fire, along with papers and a wall fan that were also engulfed in flames. Ico attempted to use a fire extinguisher, but it malfunctioned. She then called a friend, Julian Pau, for assistance. Unfortunately, his attempt to use another fire extinguisher also failed. The fire quickly spread, forcing everyone to exit the restaurant. The fire service was subsequently called to the scene.

When the fire trucks arrived, the blaze was intense, prompting residents to assist the firefighters in extinguishing the flames. Witnesses in the park reported that the fire trucks ran out of water before the fire could be completely put out. One fire truck left to refill its tank, while people in the park quickly organized a bucket brigade. They used seawater to douse the remaining flames inside the restaurant until the fire truck returned. Once the inferno was fully contained, the extent of the damage inside the restaurant became apparent; most of the interior had been gutted by the fire. Police reported that Bruno David, the proprietor of Brunolitos, estimates the damages at $400,000. The fire also affected an apartment located at the southern back portion of the restaurant. Its tenant, Eric Andrews, was not in the room at the time of the blaze.

Meanwhile, The 3 Brothers Gift Shop, an adjacent artisan business, also incurred significant losses. A representative from the shop briefly told The Sun that they attempted to salvage as much merchandise as possible, stating, “We lost some of our products in the fire.” The damage to their establishment will necessitate a complete rebuild before they can resume operations. Other affected businesses included Breeze E Bike Rental and the Hot Spot Variety Store, which sustained damage primarily from the water used to extinguish the fire. The police report indicated that no estimates had been obtained regarding the losses suffered by these other businesses.



As the investigation progresses, many residents are questioning the capabilities of the San Pedro Fire Station. While some demand more from the local firefighters, others believe that the fire station itself is not to blame, but rather the governmental agencies responsible for these services. They argue that their response times would improve if adequate resources were allocated to essential services like the fire department. Some participants in the bucket brigade suggested installing hydrants in key areas of town to provide fire trucks with easier access to water.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during or after the fire; however, the material losses are considered significant. It remains unclear whether any of the affected businesses had insurance.