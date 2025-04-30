Police investigate deaths of two foreign nationals in falling accidents

San Pedro Police are investigating the deaths of two individuals—one Mexican national and one Canadian national—who fell from buildings in separate incidents. Both incidents occurred north of San Pedro Town. The first occurred on Saturday, April 26th, at a construction site, while the second occurred early the following morning at a resort.

In the first incident, police reported that 40-year-old Mexican national Hever Torres was fixing zinc sheets on the roof of a four-story building when he stepped on a weak section and fell to the ground. Torres’ colleagues heard a loud noise and moments later found him unresponsive on the ground.

An ambulance from the Island Emergency Services responded to the scene, but despite their efforts, Torres was pronounced dead after being transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. His body was later sent to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City for a post-mortem examination.

Police were unable to confirm if Torres was using any safety equipment at the time of his fall. This issue has raised concerns at various construction sites across the island, as many residents allege that proper safety protocols are often not followed. Construction workers are typically required to wear helmets, appropriate clothing, footwear, and harnesses when necessary. The San Pedro Building Unit was contacted regarding these safety measures and their enforcement, but no one was available for comment, and further inquiries went unanswered.

Second Fatal Fall

On Sunday, April 27th, police were alerted just after 8AM about a body found outside the Watermark Hotel, located north of San Pedro. Upon arrival, officers identified the deceased as Loran Radchenko, a 47-year-old Canadian national. Reports indicate that Radchenko fell from the hotel’s third floor. The investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play. Some individuals were questioned in connection with the incident, but no arrests have been made.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Hilberto Romero informed the media that Radchenko had been staying at the hotel for the night and was accompanied by two men in his room. According to Romero, their investigation indicates that Radchenko’s companions left the hotel during the night, and he remained alone. Surveillance footage reviewed by police showed Radchenko falling from the hotel.

The Watermark Hotel released a statement the same day. “Our team is deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and loved ones affected. At Watermark Hotel, we are committed to the well-being, comfort, and care of all who stay with us. We are fully supporting local authorities as they review the circumstances surrounding the incident. We believe it’s important to acknowledge that emotional health is an essential part of overall well-being,” the release read.

The hotel also provided contact information for institutions that can assist those struggling with mental health or similar issues:

– Belize Mental Health Association: +501 223-5121

– Belize Help Line: 0-800-MentalHealth (0-800-636-8254)

– United States 24/7 Crisis Line (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline): Dial 988

– Canada 24/7 Crisis Line (Talk Suicide Canada): 1-833-456-4566

“We encourage anyone who may be struggling to reach out for help. You are not alone. Watermark Hotel remains a place of care, community, and hospitality, and we are committed to supporting our guests and community members through all circumstances,” the hotel’s release ended.

Police have stated that their investigation is ongoing.