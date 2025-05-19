MoEST Education Officer Dies in Road Traffic Accident in San Pedro

A 41-year-old teacher identified as Brian Keith Castillo passed away just before dawn on Monday, May 19th, in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. According to reports, Castillo was involved in a golf cart incident in the San Pedrito Area. He was visiting the island and had been involved in a volleyball tournament held the day before, on Sunday, May 18th.

Preliminary reports indicate that Castillo was driving a golf cart on First Street, San Pedrito, after 4AM when he became the victim of a fatal road traffic accident. First responders were called to the scene to render aid. They found him face down on the street between two golf carts. Castillo was then transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body has since been transported to the morgue at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City.

A close acquaintance of the deceased told The Sun that Castillo was a science teacher and was recently working as an education officer in the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology (MoEST). Castillo was known for his passion for sports, particularly volleyball. He had come to Ambergris Caye to referee a set of volleyball matches on Sunday, hosted by the San Pedro Volleyball Association.

The death of the educator has shocked family and friends. His colleagues at the MoEST expressed their sorrow at his passing. The ministry issued an official note saying, “Mr. Castillo dedicated many years of committed service to the Government and people of Belize, both through his tenure at the Ministry and earlier years as an educator at Edward Percival Yorke High School. His contributions to education were marked by dedication, professionalism, and a sincere passion for nurturing learning and development. He left a lasting and positive impression on students, colleagues, and community members in every role he held. His genuine kindness, humility, and willingness to support others earned him the respect and admiration of all who had the privilege of working with him.”

The MoEST Minister, Honorable Oscar Requena, his Minister of State, Honourable Ramon Cervantes, the ministry’s senior management team, and all staff extended their condolences to Castillo’s family and friends.

The San Pedro Traffic Department has not shared any comments. However, motorists are urged to exercise caution, especially at night. Drivers are also reminded to prioritize safety, as someone is waiting for them at home.