Jet Ski Explosion in San Pedro Leaves One Injured

A jet ski operator, Jeffrey Molina, suffered minor injuries after the watercraft he was using exploded on Saturday, June 14th, shortly after refueling. The incident happened around 10:30AM at the Gas and Go station near the entrance of the San Mateo area.

According to reports, Molina had just refueled the jet ski at the gas station before it exploded. The explosion hurled Molina into the lagoon that separates San Mateo and the Boca del Rio area. The jet ski then caught fire and drifted in the water. Firefighters responded quickly and extinguished the flames, but the jet ski was destroyed.

Molina was rescued from the water and treated for a minor injury to his left foot.

Police say the jet ski belongs to a private company and are still investigating the cause of the explosion. Once the investigation is complete, they may recommend regular inspections of jet skis to ensure safety.