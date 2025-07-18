San Pedro Boatman Recovering from Injuries Following Boat Explosion

A 22-year-old man is recovering after sustaining first-degree burns in a boat explosion on Wednesday, July 16th. Jose Duran had just refueled his vessel and was heading south of San Pedro Town when the explosion occurred onboard. Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, and Duran was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

According to the police report, the incident occurred around 8:30AM after Duran refueled his 28-foot boat, powered by a 200-horsepower Yamaha engine. While traversing in front of the downtown area, the flooring of the vessel exploded, prompting Duran to jump overboard. The unmanned boat then collided with a nearby dock.

Duran was assisted by tour operators in the area and transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was treated for burns to his face and one of his feet. He was later discharged.

Preliminary investigations describe the explosion as a “dry explosion,” which typically occurs when a spark ignites gasoline fumes trapped in the boat’s fuel tank. In this case, the boat’s battery, located beneath the console, is believed to have sparked the ignition. Investigators believe that gasoline fumes had accumulated under the console due to a blocked breather, which led to the blast.

The fire damage to the boat was extensive. Initial assessments estimate the damage at approximately BZ$25,000.