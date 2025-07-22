Fisherman Rescued After Missing at Sea

A San Pedro fisherman, Elbin Sanchez, was rescued on Monday, July 21st, after he went missing off the island’s coast. His friend, Abner Vargas, reported that they had gone fishing in a kayak when Sanchez was nowhere to be found.

Vargas reported Sanchez missing to the island authorities, and the Rickilee Response and Rescue (Triple R) Team immediately responded to the emergency. According to Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie, Triple R’s Supervisor, he coordinated the search and rescue with the assistance of other team members. Joining the efforts were four boats crewed by Ricky of Excalibur Tours, Rick with Ramon’s Village Divers, Roberto Canul from Ambergris Divers, Roberto Bradley, and Michael Cain from Blue Haven.

Leslie explained that the teams launched a surface and underwater search for Sanchez. As they searched for Sanchez, they were joined by officers of the San Pedro Police Formation and the Belize Coast Guard. Sanchez was eventually spotted in his kayak and received assistance. The fisherman was said to be in good condition and then continued making his way to the beach near a resort south of San Pedro Town.

Leslie expressed gratitude that Sanchez was safe and thanked everyone who participated in the search. “Thank you to everyone who once again proved that San Pedro comes together when it matters most,” Leslie said. He noted that their quick response is crucial in preventing the loss of life when someone goes missing at sea. He and his team advise fishermen and anyone engaging in water activities to continuously monitor the weather and exercise caution while at sea. Leslie also highlighted the efforts of Triple R’s Vanessa Parham, who shared information on the emergency via the Triple R rescue chat.

The Triple R team also advises staying close to the shore when kayaking or fishing at sea. It is also advisable to be a good swimmer, wear a life jacket, and wear lightweight, comfortable clothing suitable for paddling.

The Triple R is a volunteer-based emergency response team in San Pedro. They have responded to over a thousand emergencies, changing the face of emergency response on the island. The organization continues to bring triumph from the tragedy of the loss of Rickilee Mercer, who perished in a jet ski accident in 2017 off the northwest coast of the island. The organization runs 100% on donations, and anyone able and willing to assist can visit www.RRR.life or contact them at 501-627-1117 for donations or to report an emergency.