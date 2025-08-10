Sunday, August 10, 2025
Fire in San Pablo Kills One, Investigation Ongoing

On the night of August 8, 2025, a fire broke out in San Pablo, destroying a small wooden and zinc shed in the yard of Mercy Trejo’s residence on Sunflower Street. Local firefighters, led by Fire Chief Kenneth Mortis, quickly contained and extinguished the blaze. Tragically, inside the structure, authorities discovered the charred remains of a 55-year-old man, later identified as Dary Denfield Blades, a maintenance worker from Ranchito Village and a family friend who often assisted with yard work. Official records still list the body as “John Doe” pending formal identification and autopsy results.
Initial reports indicated no injuries and credited the swift community response for preventing the fire from spreading. However, police later confirmed that the victim perished inside the shed. Investigators have not determined the cause, but testimonies and preliminary analysis suggest an 80% probability that a candle, reportedly part of the victim’s nightly routine, may have ignited the blaze. Witnesses reported seeing smoke before flames erupted, raising the possibility that the victim suffered carbon monoxide inhalation before the fire spread.
Crime scene processing has been completed, and the body has been transported to the Belize City morgue for a postmortem examination. Statements from the property owner are pending, as she is currently out of the country. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire and the circumstances of the man’s death.

