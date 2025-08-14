NEMO Strengthens Hurricane Preparedness for Persons with Disabilities in San Pedro

On August 12, 2025, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) held a key meeting in San Pedro to address disaster preparedness and shelter provisions for persons with disabilities. The session brought together key officials, including Marshall Nuñez, national chairperson of the Special Needs and Disability Committee, and Vanessa Parham, District Emergency Coordinator for Belize Rural South.

Parham welcomed attendees and outlined NEMO’s role in coordinating emergency operations, stressing the importance of a unified approach. She highlighted efforts to create an island-level database, integrated into the national system, to monitor and assist people with special needs during hurricane season. The project, piloted with local high schools and supported by technology experts, will allow designated shelter managers to track and conduct timely welfare checks. “This committee, or this group of people, is very special to me… I need reinforcements to establish more stable check-in systems and enhance our ideas,” Parham said.

Nuñez, an experienced advocate for disability rights and policy development, provided a national context, outlining the progress of disability legislation in Belize. He discussed the establishment of a National Disability Commission and the push for inclusive policies ensuring reasonable accommodations in education, employment, and public facilities. “Persons with disabilities can be political candidates, vote, advocate, marry, participate in sports, and do everything others do… we legislate those things,” he stated.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of dedicated shelters for persons with disabilities, such as the Saint John Paul II Youth Center in San Pedro. Officials discussed strengthening partnerships with organizations like the Lions Club and local schools to improve shelter management and capacity. They focused on ensuring safety, dignity, and timely evacuations, while warning of the risks posed by storm surges and flooding.

The event marked a significant step in aligning local and national efforts to protect vulnerable populations, reinforcing NEMO’s commitment to inclusivity and resilience in Belize’s hurricane preparedness strategy.