American tourist dies while jet skiing near Secret Beach

File photo of Secret Beach

The San Pedro Police Department is investigating the sudden death of an American tourist on Friday, September 26th, while he was riding a jet ski near Secret Beach. The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Daryl La Mont McCray. Reports indicate that McCray had gone jet skiing with friends when he was later found floating in the water. Despite immediate assistance and being rushed to a medical facility, he was pronounced dead on arrival.
According to police, McCray and his wife arrived in San Pedro on Thursday, September 25th, to attend a friend’s wedding. The following day, the group visited Secret Beach around lunchtime, where they rented three jet skis. Around 2:30PM, McCray and his friends set out for a ride west of the area. After cruising around nearby islands, his companions noticed he was missing.
Shortly after, McCray was found floating face down but still wearing his life jacket. With the assistance of a passing boat, he was pulled from the water, and locals and tourists administered CPR. He was transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was pronounced dead at 5:11PM.
The police report noted that McCray had previously battled prostate cancer but had been cancer-free for the past 18 months. His body was taken to the San Pedro Cooling Unit pending a postmortem examination.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

