Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Accidents & Disasters

Fire Guts Small Business North of San Pedro Town

Share

The San Pedro Fire Service is investigating an early morning fire on Saturday, October 4th, that destroyed a business stall north of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The proprietor, Estela Chamul, expressed gratitude to those assisting her family in the aftermath of the blaze and shared that anyone wishing to help can reach them at 629-2510.
Reports indicate that the fire was reported around 3AM, and the San Pedro Fire Service was immediately alerted. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene located past the Secret Beach junction. Chamul, who was notified shortly after, rushed to her business but said nothing could be saved. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze before it spread to nearby structures.
Chamul shared that the loss has been devastating, as her vegetable stall and deli served as her family’s primary livelihood. She is now seeking assistance to restock products and resume her kitchen services. “We will try to build back the structure,” she told The San Pedro Sun. “We will appreciate any assistance.”
Authorities have confirmed that the incident remains under investigation to determine the cause of the fire. In previous cases on the island, electrical faults and, at times, arson have been identified as causes. Fire officials continue to assess the circumstances surrounding this latest incident.
The last reported fire occurred on August 8th in the San Pablo subdivision, where a blaze destroyed a small wooden and zinc structure. It claimed the life of a 55-year-old man, Dary Denfield Blades, a maintenance worker from Ranchito Village, Corozal District.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun