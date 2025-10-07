Fire Guts Small Business North of San Pedro Town

The San Pedro Fire Service is investigating an early morning fire on Saturday, October 4th, that destroyed a business stall north of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The proprietor, Estela Chamul, expressed gratitude to those assisting her family in the aftermath of the blaze and shared that anyone wishing to help can reach them at 629-2510.

Reports indicate that the fire was reported around 3AM, and the San Pedro Fire Service was immediately alerted. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene located past the Secret Beach junction. Chamul, who was notified shortly after, rushed to her business but said nothing could be saved. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze before it spread to nearby structures.

Chamul shared that the loss has been devastating, as her vegetable stall and deli served as her family’s primary livelihood. She is now seeking assistance to restock products and resume her kitchen services. “We will try to build back the structure,” she told The San Pedro Sun. “We will appreciate any assistance.”

Authorities have confirmed that the incident remains under investigation to determine the cause of the fire. In previous cases on the island, electrical faults and, at times, arson have been identified as causes. Fire officials continue to assess the circumstances surrounding this latest incident.

The last reported fire occurred on August 8th in the San Pablo subdivision, where a blaze destroyed a small wooden and zinc structure. It claimed the life of a 55-year-old man, Dary Denfield Blades, a maintenance worker from Ranchito Village, Corozal District.