Belize provides US$400K in hurricane relief to Jamaica and Cuba

Belize has extended support to its Caribbean neighbors in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, pledging US$200,000 each to Jamaica and Cuba for emergency relief operations. The assistance was announced on November 11th, following the Category 5 storm’s devastating impact across the region in late October. Belize’s government, along with local relief organizations, also dispatched relief packages to Belizean students affected by the hurricane in both countries.

Hurricane Melissa formed in the central Atlantic and rapidly intensified before striking the Caribbean. It caused severe flooding, widespread power outages, infrastructure damage, and the destruction of thousands of homes in Jamaica and Cuba. Jamaica reported estimated economic losses of US$6–7 billion, equivalent to 28-32 percent of its GDP, triggering a humanitarian crisis worsened by disruptions to water, healthcare, and transportation systems.

The Government of Belize highlighted the disproportionate climate vulnerability of small island developing states and emphasized regional solidarity. Prime Minister John Briceño acknowledged the longstanding friendship among Caribbean nations and reiterated Belize’s commitment to supporting students impacted abroad. In addition to financial aid, the government sent personal hygiene kits, canned food, and emergency cash assistance to affected Belizean students.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Francis Fonseca expressed appreciation to Jamaican authorities for their continued support and care for Belizean nationals.

Belize Red Cross Society Director Lily Bowman underscored the long-term recovery challenges ahead. “These people over there probably won’t even have a Christmas. They will still be digging through their rubble… trying to find how they could help themselves, how they could put back their homes,” she said on November 7th. “This money from the appeal will definitely go into reconstruction in a more resilient manner and improvement of these people’s lives. The Federation has moved from the immediate phase of assistance to reconstruction and recovery.”

Officials say Belize’s assistance aims to stabilize affected populations and support reconstruction efforts in Jamaica and Cuba. Additional aid will be provided as needed, as Belize continues to support the region.

In addition to Belize’s assistance, Jamaica and Cuba have received relief support from several international partners. Regional agencies, such as the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), coordinated initial response teams, while international humanitarian organizations mobilized food, clean water supplies, and temporary shelter materials. Various governments across the Americas and Europe also pledged financial aid, emergency equipment, and technical support to assist with recovery efforts. Local volunteer groups and diaspora communities have launched fundraising drives to provide continued assistance as both countries move from immediate response to long-term reconstruction.