No Injuries Reported After Water Taxi Runs Aground in Southern Ambergris Caye

A routine boat trip that began in Chetumal, Mexico, and was bound for San Pedro Town on November 16th took an unexpected turn when a San Pedro Belize Express water taxi ran aground in shallow waters. The incident occurred near the Belize Coast Guard base shortly after the vessel departed the San Pedro International Terminal en route to Caye Caulker. No injuries were reported, and a second vessel was dispatched to safely transport passengers to the Caye Caulker port.

According to the Belize Port Authority (BPA), the incident occurred around 7:10PM when the vessel struck shallow waters while navigating toward the channel leading to the international terminal in downtown San Pedro. The water taxi was carrying 38 passengers and two crew members at the time.

The BPA stated that its officer in charge in San Pedro remained in communication with the boat’s crew and assisted them alongside the Belize Coast Guard. The Coast Guard alerted nearby mariners to proceed with caution as the vessel remained stuck. San Pedro Belize Express later deployed additional boats to transport passengers to Caye Caulker and San Pedro.

The BPA said it is working with relevant authorities to determine the full details of the incident and ensure all safety protocols are upheld. Updated information will be shared with the public once available.

San Pedro Belize Express issued a statement on November 17th, noting that preliminary findings indicate the vessel experienced an unforeseen steering system failure shortly after departure. “We are deeply relieved and grateful to report that all 38 passengers and two crew members were safely evacuated, with no injuries or fatalities. We fully understand that this was a frightening and unsettling experience for everyone onboard, and we sincerely thank our passengers for their patience during the situation,” the company stated. They added that the vessel involved, The International Star, is regularly maintained and was recently surveyed as part of its upcoming seaworthiness certification process.

“In our 17 years of operations, incidents of this nature are extremely rare, and this occurrence was entirely unforeseen,” the company added, noting that a full internal and technical investigation is underway. A comprehensive review of the steering system will be conducted, and affected passengers who have not yet been contacted are encouraged to email [email protected].

Meanwhile, the BPA reminded boat captains that emergency assistance is available by dialing 966 or via VHF Channel 16, with officers on standby 24/7.