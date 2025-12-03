Fire in the San Pablo Subdivision destroys household items

A fire reported on Sunday, November 30th, at an apartment in the San Pablo area south of San Pedro Town left a couple without several essential belongings, including fans and their bed. The Fire Service reported no injuries, and electrical issues were the cause of the fire.

According to reports, passersby noticed flames near the bedroom window around 7PM. A bucket brigade was quickly organized as nearby residents rushed to help. By the time firefighters and police arrived, the residents had already extinguished the fire, acting swiftly to contain it.

The apartment’s occupants, construction worker Danny Diaz, 47, and housekeeper Ireni Can, 37, were not at home at the time. One of the individuals who assisted in extinguishing the fire said the apartment was empty and that they had to force their way inside. Upon entering, they found the bed and several nearby items already burning. Using buckets of water and even five-gallon jugs, the volunteers contained the flames before they spread further.

The fire damaged an air-conditioning unit, two fans, a queen-size bed and mattress, and assorted clothing. The estimated value of the destroyed and damaged items is approximately BZ$1,900.

House fires on the island are not uncommon, and according to the Fire Service, electrical faults remain the leading cause. Arson has also been identified in some past cases. Fire officials continue to urge residents to hire certified electricians for electrical installations and new construction, noting that poor electrical work can easily lead to fires.

A previous fire in the San Pablo area occurred on August 8th, when a blaze destroyed a small wooden and zinc structure. Tragically, that incident claimed the life of 55-year-old Dary Denfield Blades, a maintenance worker from Ranchito Village in the Corozal District.