No Injuries Reported After Passenger Boat Runs Aground in Mangrove Channel

The Belize Port Authority (BPA) has launched an investigation into a maritime incident involving a passenger vessel operated by San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi. The incident occurred on Sunday, February 1st, when the vessel, en route to Belize City, ran aground in a mangrove area while attempting to navigate a channel. Another vessel was dispatched to assist, and no passenger injuries were reported.

The water taxi company has not provided details about the incident. However, the BPA released an official statement on Monday, February 2nd, confirming that the vessel departed Caye Caulker around 9AM with 67 persons on board. The grounding reportedly occurred shortly after departure.

According to the BPA, there were no reports of injuries. The authority stated that it will work closely with the vessel’s operator and all parties involved to establish the facts surrounding the incident. Once the investigation is concluded, the BPA will determine whether any additional measures or actions are required.

“We reiterate that the safety of passengers, crew, and maritime operations remains paramount,” the BPA noted, adding that updates will be provided to the public upon completion of the investigation.

The BPA further stated that the investigation is being conducted in accordance with its statutory mandate to ensure maritime safety, regulatory compliance, and the protection of passengers and the marine environment.

This is not the first reported case of a passenger vessel running aground in mangroves in the same general area. On December 13, 2025, a passenger vessel operated by Caribbean Sprinter struck a mangrove area shortly after departing Belize City. BPA personnel responded to that incident, confirming that the captain and three passengers sustained minor injuries. Those passengers were transferred to another vessel and transported to their destinations. Caribbean Sprinter later stated that medical attention was provided to those who requested it. The BPA has not yet released a final report on that incident.

Meanwhile, some passengers aboard the most recent vessel indicated that they believe the boat may have entered the wrong channel. According to their accounts, the vessel struck the mangroves after reaching what appeared to be a dead end.

As the investigation continues, the BPA advises all mariners that, in the event of a maritime emergency, they can contact the authority by dialing 966 or via VHF Channel 16. BPA personnel always remain on standby.