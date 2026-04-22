19 left homeless after house fire in Eiley Subdivision

A fast-spreading house fire in San Pedro Town’s Eiley Subdivision left 19 family members homeless on Tuesday, April 21st. The incident occurred around 7:35PM on Marina Drive and involved a plycem and wooden structure measuring approximately 57 by 33 feet. By 7:47PM, when police arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the San Pedro Fire Station responded at 7:29PM. They extinguished the blaze with assistance from resident Mitchell Sersland, who supplied water from his delivery truck to help prevent the fire from spreading. No injuries were reported, as 10 adults and 9 children, ages 2 to 12, evacuated safely. Persons wishing to assist the family can contact 629-1492 or 624-7622. 60-year-old Norma Rodriguez owns the home.

According to police and fire reports, the fire started while 31-year-old Naisy Chi, a family member, was preparing dinner. The gas hose reportedly disconnected from the butane tank with a popping sound, igniting the stove flames. The hose then acted like a blowtorch. As Chi rushed to remove her children from the kitchen, the tank fell and spun, igniting a rug and nearby items. Within minutes of the evacuation, the entire house was engulfed in flames, destroying all contents.

The structure housed a large extended family, including homeowner Norma Rodriguez and her two-year-old grandson. The elevated wooden home with zinc roofing served as shared living quarters for multiple family members. No prior issues were reported, but the lack of insurance has intensified the impact of the loss. The total cost of damages remains unknown as investigations continue.

In an interview, Rodriguez recounted the incident. “My daughter was cooking when the hose from the tank came off, and the tank immediately caught fire. We tried to make sure all the children got out first, then everyone else followed. We couldn’t save anything. There were three rooms, and we also had an extension at the back where my other son and his family stayed. We came out with nothing,” she said.

Following the incident, the San Pedro Lions Club reached out to the family, with President Rosalyn Tzib coordinating support efforts. Members have begun assessing immediate needs and are organizing donations of clothing and essential items. Representatives from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) also visited the site to evaluate the damage and explore assistance options.

The displaced family is now seeking support from the community. Donations can be made through the San Pedro Lions Club via WhatsApp at 608-8566 or through Atlantic Bank under the San Pedro Lions Club account (#100030618). The Lions Den was opened on April 22nd at 1PM to receive donations.