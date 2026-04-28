Caye Caulker Crocodile Incident Prompts Safety Reminder

A Caye Caulker resident, American national Nicole Robinson, was transported to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after being bitten by a crocodile in the early hours of April 27th. The incident occurred around 3:30AM at a popular swimming area near the Split. Despite the encounter, environmental experts advise the public not to view crocodiles as a general threat.

Robinson was not seriously injured and was reported to be in stable condition. According to police, she was swimming with friends in front of an establishment known as Sit and Dip when she was approached and bitten on the elbow by a crocodile. She initially received medical attention at the Caye Caulker Health Center before being transported to Belize City for further treatment.

Experts note that such incidents are rare and often tied to specific circumstances. According to Dr. Marisa Tellez of the Crocodile Research Coalition, crocodiles are typically active feeders during the pre-dawn hours. She emphasized that encounters like this should not prompt fear-driven reactions. “Instead, they should serve as a reminder of how essential education is for both local communities and visitors about how to safely coexist with these animals,” she said.

She explained that the American crocodile is generally shy and non-aggressive, not viewing humans as prey. “When incidents occur, they are often territorial, such as when a female is protecting her nest or when crocodiles become accustomed to humans due to direct or indirect feeding,” she noted. Tellez added that crocodiles are more active in the early morning and evening, when they typically hunt for food.

Authorities and conservation groups continue to encourage responsible behavior around wildlife, including avoiding swimming in known crocodile habitats during periods of high activity and refraining from feeding or approaching these animals.

Residents and business owners who have concerns about crocodile activity are encouraged to contact the Crocodile Research Coalition via their Facebook page, ACES Wildlife Rescue, the Belize Forest Department at 822-1524, or the Department of the Environment at 822-2819. The Department of the Environment’s San Pedro office can also be reached at 226-3073 or via email at [email protected].