San Pedro Community Rallies to Support Families Displaced by Fire

A devastating fire last week left 19 family members from San Pedro’s Eiley Subdivision homeless, prompting an outpouring of support from the island community. On April 28th, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) led a coordinated response, distributing essential humanitarian supplies to the displaced families, who are currently staying with relatives and friends across the island.

The fire destroyed a three-bedroom home with an extension in the Eiley Subdivision, spreading rapidly through the structure. Firefighters responded quickly, containing the blaze and preventing it from reaching nearby wooden homes. While no injuries were reported, the families lost all their belongings, including personal documents and household items.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about fire safety in densely populated residential areas of San Pedro, where closely built wooden structures can increase the risk of rapid fire spread. The swift response by local emergency personnel helped prevent further damage to neighboring properties.

NEMO’s relief effort was spearheaded by Minister of State Henry Charles Usher, alongside Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, Deputy Mayor Adaly Ayuso, San Pedro Town Council Administrator Rene Guzman, and District Emergency Coordinator Vanessa Parham. The team worked with various government departments to secure and deliver ongoing assistance.

Support has also come from the wider community. Special acknowledgment was given to Alex Eliey and Caribbean Queen Depot for assisting with the transportation of supplies, as well as the Town Council staff for their efforts. The San Pedro Town Council initiated internal fundraising through employee contributions, while the San Pedro Lions Club organized clothing drives and a successful barbecue fundraiser held on April 29th at the Lions Den, where more than 200 plates were sold.

Lions Club President Rosalyn Tzib thanked the community for its continued support. “Where there is a need, there is a Lion,” she said.

Additional fundraising efforts are ongoing. A barbecue and churrasco sale is scheduled for May 2nd, organized by Gabriel Zetina, Europe Drinks, Jerby Bijil, and community members at Europe Drinks (formerly Cholos). The event will feature live music, with all proceeds going toward assisting the affected families.

Despite the hardship, the response from San Pedro has demonstrated strong community solidarity and resilience. Organizers expect further fundraising activities and rebuilding support in the coming weeks, as NEMO and the San Pedro Town Council continue to monitor recovery efforts.

Those wishing to assist can contact NEMO, the San Pedro Lions Club, or the San Pedro Town Council.