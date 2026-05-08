Dry Heat Warning Issued Following Secret Beach Brush Fire

San Pedro Fire Department Chief Kenneth Mortis issued a verbal fire advisory on May 5th, warning that ongoing dry and hot conditions could lead to an increase in brush fires across Ambergris Caye, particularly in northern areas such as Secret Beach. The advisory followed a brush fire reported on May 3rd, where firefighters, assisted by water trucks, successfully contained an open-area blaze. No structures were damaged in the incident.

According to Chief Mortis, these types of fires are commonly caused by dry vegetation igniting under intense heat. He explained that overgrown brush can fuel rapid fire spread, allowing small flames to escalate quickly, especially in windy, parched areas like Secret Beach. Residents were advised to clear at least a two-foot perimeter around their homes to help create a protective buffer against potential fires.

San Pedro has experienced similar dry-season fires, most of which have been minor and quickly controlled. However, the continued buildup of overgrown vegetation, combined with rising temperatures, increases the risk of more serious incidents. While recent fire calls have not been out of the ordinary, officials warn that conditions remain favorable for escalation.

One resident, who requested anonymity, claimed the May 3rd fire may have originated from land-clearing activities. “The brush fire was started by construction workers clearing the area. They said it was controlled, but it wasn’t until water trucks arrived,” the resident said.

Chief Mortis urged residents to take preventative measures and remain vigilant. “As a precaution, keep your immediate surroundings clear,” he said, adding that the community must work together to manage overgrown vegetation. He also encouraged residents to seek guidance from the fire department on fire safety practices to avoid devastating losses.

Authorities warn that without proper precautions, similar incidents could become more frequent in the coming months, posing a threat to homes and properties across the island.