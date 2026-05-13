Suspected Electrical Fire Destroys Upper Flat in San Pedro

A fire south of downtown San Pedro that destroyed the upper floor of a wooden house is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem. The San Pedro Fire Department, with assistance from the San Pedro Police Department, responded to the blaze on May 9th and, with the help of volunteers, extinguished the fire before it could spread to nearby buildings. However, the upper section of the house sustained significant damage. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

According to reports, the house, located in an area known as Manta Ray Alley, was engulfed in flames around 1:51PM. Police and firefighters responded to the scene, where they observed the two-story, 20-by-20-foot wooden structure on fire. A group of people was already attempting to put out the blaze when fire personnel arrived. After the fire was extinguished, initial investigations revealed that the blaze started in the kitchen at the rear of the upper flat.

An official report noted that the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue near the kitchen. The lower flat of the building was unoccupied but sustained water damage from efforts to extinguish the fire above. Police spoke with the building owner, who stated that the tenant of the upper flat was not at home at the time of the incident. The total cost of the damage remains unknown as investigations continue. Family and friends are reportedly assisting those affected as they recover from the tragedy.

The San Pedro Fire Service also took the opportunity to remind the public about the recent fires reported in northern Ambergris Caye, believed to have been caused by burning waste. Residents are reminded that such actions are prohibited and can result in fines issued by the San Pedro Town Council. The fire service further noted that it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be reached at 206-2372.