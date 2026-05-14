Authorities Stress That Burning Garbage is Illegal

San Pedro authorities issued a stern warning against the burning of garbage and other materials in open areas, prohibiting the practice amid the extreme dry conditions currently affecting Belize. The alert, shared on May 12th, emphasized that such fires pose serious threats to homes, public health, and emergency response resources across the island community. Officials also stressed that the practice constitutes illegal garbage disposal.

These fires often begin when residents ignite household waste in backyards or empty lots, but they can quickly escalate due to the dry conditions and gusty winds. Within seconds, flames can spread uncontrollably, endangering nearby structures and releasing toxic smoke that can harm respiratory health, particularly among children and older adults. In addition to the fire risk, authorities noted that burning waste instead of properly disposing of it contributes to ongoing illegal dumping and waste management issues on the island.

The warning follows longstanding concerns in San Pedro, where informal garbage burning has continued despite repeated public advisories. Recent dry spells have contributed to several small fires across the island, placing additional strain on limited emergency response resources. Belizean law explicitly prohibits the open burning of waste under the Environmental Protection Act, classifying it as an offense punishable by fines of up to $5,000. Violators can also face enforcement actions from the San Pedro Town Council.

A member of the San Pedro Fire Service stated, “Any type of fire poses a threat to buildings, especially in communities where many homes are wooden structures that can easily catch fire, particularly during the extreme dry weather conditions we are experiencing.”

The San Pedro Town Council’s Operations Manager added, “All garbage should either be taken to the Solid Waste Transfer Station or placed in covered bins ready for collection, as we have teams traveling throughout the island collecting garbage. Burning garbage is illegal.”

Authorities continue to encourage residents to dispose of waste responsibly to reduce the risk of fires during the ongoing dry season. Officials warn that unchecked burning could lead to larger fires that may overwhelm emergency response teams and put families and property at risk.