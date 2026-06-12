Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident in San Pedro

A motorcycle accident shortly after 10:30PM on Thursday, June 11th, left one man dead and another injured in downtown San Pedro. Police identified the deceased as 33-year-old Gilberto Ismael Noble, who suffered severe head injuries. The second individual, 23-year-old Vincent Donaji Canul, sustained a fracture to his right foot. According to a police report, Canul was driving the motorcycle when it collided with a golf cart, causing both riders to fall. Police have since issued Notices of Intended Prosecution to both Canul and the driver of the golf cart as investigations continue.

According to the official police report, Canul and Noble were traveling south on Pescador Drive when, upon reaching the area near Atlantic Bank, Canul attempted to overtake a yellow golf cart. Police stated that the driver of the golf cart then made a sudden slight left turn, causing the motorcycle to collide with the front left fender of the golf cart.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, Noble was found with severe head injuries and had lost a significant amount of blood. A preliminary assessment revealed that he had no pulse, was not breathing, and showed no signs of life.

Canul was found bleeding from one of his limbs. Following an assessment, it was determined that he had sustained a fracture to his right foot. Both men were transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where Canul received treatment. He was later prepared for transfer to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City on Friday, June 12th, for further medical care. Meanwhile, Noble was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries sustained in the collision.

Police stated that the investigation remains ongoing and that further updates will be provided as they determine whether any party will be held liable for the accident.

In the meantime, motorists and residents are reminded to exercise caution and remain alert while traveling on the island’s roadways, particularly through the busy downtown area.