Belize Sends Relief Aid to Venezuela Through CARICOM Response

Belize has joined regional efforts to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela following twin earthquakes on June 24th that have affected an estimated 6.76 million people. On July 7th, a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) vessel carrying 88 containers of relief supplies departed from Guyana, bound for affected Venezuelan communities; Belize contributed three of those containers. Prime Minister John Briceño said he contacted Venezuelan leaders, pledged support through CARICOM, and committed financial assistance for emergency supplies.

Seismologists recorded the earthquakes at magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5. The CARICOM shipment, coordinated by Guyana and supported by member states including Belize, carries essential relief items intended to reach communities hardest hit by collapsed infrastructure, disrupted services, and ongoing aftershocks. Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the country’s three-container contribution left the Port of Georgetown aboard the vessel, alongside other regional aid.

The relief operation builds on rapid regional coordination following the disaster. Guyana took the logistical lead, assembling relief from multiple CARICOM governments and arranging maritime transport. Belize’s High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Gale Miller Garnett, joined Guyanese Prime Minister, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, at the port for departure activities, underscoring diplomatic cooperation. The Belizean government praised Guyana for facilitating the shipment and credited its High Commission in Georgetown for organizing Belize’s contribution and ensuring its timely dispatch.

Questions remain locally about Belizeans in Venezuela. The government has faced calls to confirm the safety of Belizean students and other nationals in affected regions. Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca said authorities are actively working to establish contact and provide aid as needed, while coordinating with regional partners and Venezuelan officials.

The immediate priority is to deliver aid and support search, rescue, and recovery efforts amid ongoing aftershocks and logistical challenges. Longer-term needs include reconstruction and economic recovery as damage assessments continue. For now, Belizean and CARICOM officials say shipments will continue as part of a broader regional response.