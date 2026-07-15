Motorcyclist Injured in Traffic Collision

A traffic collision in the San Marcos area of San Pedro on Monday, July 13, left a delivery driver with a serious leg injury. Police responded to the accident at approximately 7:13PM and found 21-year-old motorcyclist Joey Everett receiving treatment from the Rickilee Response and Rescue (RRR) emergency team. The taxi driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with the police.

According to a preliminary police report, the taxi driver was traveling from south to north in a blue taxi van when he attempted to make a left turn and reportedly failed to see the approaching motorcycle. The motorcycle collided with the front of the taxi. Police said the taxi driver accepted responsibility for the collision.

When officers arrived, emergency responders were already treating the injured motorcyclist, who appeared to have sustained a broken leg. Police also verified the licensing and insurance records of both vehicles and confirmed that the taxi van and motorcycle were properly licensed and insured. Both drivers were also found to hold valid driver’s licenses.

Everett was transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II for initial medical treatment before being airlifted to Belize City for further care.

Police investigations into the collision are continuing. Any decision regarding possible charges will depend on the outcome of the investigation and the extent of Everett’s injuries.

The collision is the latest in a series of traffic accidents involving motorcycles on Ambergris Caye in recent months. With motorcycles serving as one of the island’s primary modes of transportation, police continue to encourage motorists and motorcyclists alike to exercise caution, obey traffic laws, remain alert at intersections, and always wear proper safety gear to help reduce the risk of serious injuries.