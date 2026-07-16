Tropical Waves Bring Flooding to mainland Belize

As the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues, no major storm has formed in the Atlantic or Caribbean. However, July has already brought heavy rainfall to Belize as two tropical waves passed through the country. While San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, escaped major flooding, several communities in central Belize, including the capital, Belmopan, experienced significant flooding that affected homes, roads, and businesses.

The National Meteorological Service issued a flood warning on Wednesday, July 15th, for parts of central, western, and southern Belize. Additional heavy rainfall was forecast for communities along the eastern slopes of the Maya Mountains in central and western Belize. Residents were urged to monitor weather conditions closely, as flooding can occur rapidly and with little warning.

During the first tropical wave on July 11th, Belmopan recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall that caused severe flooding in several neighborhoods. Chief Meteorologist Ronald Gordon said more than 10 inches of rain fell over the capital in a short period. Gordon explained that current forecast models did not accurately predict the extreme rainfall. “The models are not picking up these extreme rainfalls,” he said. “The more than 10 inches of rainfall that Belmopan saw was not even registered in any of the models we reviewed. It’s important for residents to understand that forecasts are only guidance, and rainfall amounts can sometimes far exceed what the models predict.”

Other areas were also heavily affected, including sections of the George Price Highway. Floodwaters forced the closure of the highway near Mile 45 at the entrance to Belmopan.

Forecast models predicted between two and three inches of rainfall from the second tropical wave. However, Gordon continued to urge residents living in flood-prone communities to remain alert and take the necessary precautions.

San Pedro experienced only scattered showers during the passage of the tropical waves. The local branch of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) remained on standby throughout the event, and no emergencies were reported. However, residents in low-lying areas that are vulnerable to high tides and heavy rainfall are encouraged to remain vigilant.

NEMO is reminding the public that the Atlantic hurricane season is approaching its most active period. Residents are encouraged to continue monitoring official weather updates, protect their properties where possible, and follow guidance issued by the relevant authorities.

Should a major storm, such as a hurricane, threaten San Pedro, the designated emergency shelters are San Pedro High School, New Horizon Seventh-day Adventist School and Church, Sagebrush Church, and the Saint John Paul II Youth Center, which will accommodate persons with disabilities. Residents may contact the San Pedro Emergency Operations Center at 226-4824, 226-4821, 226-4358, or 616-3214. In Caye Caulker, residents requiring assistance following a natural disaster may call 611-6603.