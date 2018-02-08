Annual Bob Marley tribute concert held on Ambergris Caye

The San Pedro House of Culture hosted their 8th annual tribute to Bob Marley Concert on Tuesday, February 5th at Central Park in San Pedro Town. Every year the Reggae icon is celebrated in various parts of the country in commemoration of his life and his significant contribution to the music industry.

In San Pedro Town, the event started at 4PM, with Marley’s music filling the atmosphere. Attendees enjoyed Rastafarian dishes which are large aspect of Marley’s culture. Later in the night local artists took to the stage performing some of Marley’s most popular songs such as, One Love, Is This Love, Get Up Stand Up, and No Woman No Cry among others. “This event serves as a way to remember the great person Bob Marley was as well as the wonderful things he contributed to various societies around the world,” said organizer of the event Ernildo Jones.

Marley was a Jamaican singer, musician, songwriter and activist who served as a world ambassador for reggae music, selling over 20 million records throughout his career. He was the first international superstar to emerge from the so-called Third World. 2018 marked Bob Marley’s 73th birthday (February 6, 1945) and 36 years since he passed away (May 11, 1981).

Organizers would like to thank everyone that helped in making the event possible.

