San Pedro’s Carnaval is back!

San Pedro Town is once again in a festive mood with the anticipated ‘El Gran Carnaval de San Pedro,’ which started over the weekend. Official ceremonies were held on Saturday, February 10th at the Central Park under the theme ‘Canta, Baila, Y Goza!’ The festivities so far have attracted hundreds of residents and visitors alike, who are enjoying the block parties, and the colorful comparsa dance groups’ performances on the main streets of downtown San Pedro.

The three-day festivity kicked off with a short formal ceremony on Saturday with members of The San Pedro Town Council addressing the community. The event started with a minute of silence in memory of the late carnavalero Felix Ayuso. Ayuso’s family was presented with t-shirts commemorating the life of their deceased loved one. The shirts were on sale for $15 with all proceeds going to the San Pedro AIDS Commission, where Felix served as its president. During the presentation, it was also announced that the San Pedro AIDS Commission was not going to participate in this year’s comparsas’ performances.

Councilor Hector ‘Tito’ Alamilla officially welcomed everyone to the event, remembering many ‘Carnavaleros’ such as Felix Ayuso, who have tremendously contributed to the island’s carnival tradition. He invited everyone to continue being part of the festivity and to keep the tradition alive.

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation also shared a few remarks by remembering the late Felix Ayuso who will forever be remembered as the king of the carnival. “This year’s carnival is dedicated to our late Felix Ayuso who loved carnival so much,” he said. “Please continue supporting this fun tradition. I encourage you to have fun, but in a clean and respectful manner. Also, support the comparsa groups who raise funds for worthy causes around the island.”

Councilor Flora Ancona then gave the closing remarks thanking everyone for their continued support. She also encouraged residents and visitors to engage in the celebration and enjoy the traditional event.

A series of dances and performances by the San Pedro Dance Academy and the Ambergris Caye Elementary School entertained the audience for the remaining of the evening.

The carnival activities were in full force on Sunday, February 11th with a foam and painting party at the Central Park with DJ Debbie starting at 4PM. Meanwhile, two comparsa groups (Doña Flora Ancona’s Las Pocahontas, and Las Bad Bunnies), brought much fun to the spectators who danced and sang through main streets of the town. Among those who enjoyed the festivities was Doctor Doug Harris, who has been visiting the island for well over two decades just to be part of the carnival.

The festivities continue today, Monday, February 12th with another round of comparsas presentations and of course more painting through the streets of downtown San Pedro after 4PM. Another block party is also scheduled at the Central Park starting at 7PM.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS