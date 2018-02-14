Placencia 15th Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival delights hundreds of spectators

Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) Placencia Chapter’s 15th annual Placencia Sidewalk Arts Festival attracted hundreds of spectators. Held on Saturday, February 10th through to the 11th, the event serves as a way for Belizean artists to showcase their finest work. Attendees enjoyed paintings, arts and crafts, handmade jewelry and even how to make chocolate.

The Placencia Sidewalk Arts Festival is annually held on the second week of February. Every year the central sidewalk through the village is transformed into an outdoor art gallery and music festival, where you can see the best painters, sculptors, musicians, photographers, and vendors from around the country displaying their wide range of creations and products. In addition, the sidewalk festival offers a variety of delicious local food and drinks along with plenty of fun family activities.

At 10 AM, the 4,000 foot-long sidewalk came alive with the display of amazing handmade arts, jewelry, books, paintings, and cultural clothing among other authentic Belizean products. Spectators had the option to purchase items they fell in love with, as most products on display were for sale. Attendees also got to see a demonstration of how to make chocolate by IXCACAO Maya Belizean Chocolate and live performances by Talla Walla Vibration Band, Panerifix Steel Band and DJ Boneyfide under the main tent.

The two-day event is one of the most famous activities in the country that showcases arts and culture. Children enjoyed bouncing houses, trampolines, and even horseback riding. The customary foam and powder party entitled “After Dark Art Party” held on Saturday night, February 10th at the Street Feet Lounge & Night Club, continued the celebration into the late night.

The Placencia Sidewalk Arts Festival 2018 was sponsored by : Sail Fish Resort, Harvest Caye, Paradise Resort, Tipsy Tuna Seaside & Sports Bar, Belizean Nirvana, Sea Spray Hotel, Barefoot Bar, Nautical Adventure, Brewed Awakenings, Belikin, Rick’s Café, Old Master, Go Sea Tours, Barefoot Services, Chabil Mar, Cha Chis, Mariposa, Anik Kil Ha, Ritchie’s Bus Service, Captain Jack’s Rentals, Caribbean beach Cabanas, Belize Tourism Board, Belize Tourism Industry Association Placencia Chapter, Dolphin Productions and Placencia Barefoot Perfect.

Organizers of the event thank everyone who attended and made it another success. The BTIA Placencia Chapter is already gearing up for next year’s event, which is promised to be bigger and better. For more on the Placencia, Sidewalk Arts Festival visit their page on Facebook.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS