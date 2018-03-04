Marco Gonzalez Archeological Reserve hosts Spring Equinox event

Press Release – The Marco Gonzalez Maya Site Non-Profit Organization – February 27, 2018 – The Marco Gonzalez Maya Site Non-Profit Organization happily invites the public to celebrate All Things New at their Spring Equinox Event on Sunday, March 18th at the Marco Gonzalez Archaeological Reserve. At 10am Maya Priest Mr. Martin Choc will officiate a blessing of the Reserve as well as extending it to our island. If anyone has a birthday, anniversary or “just married”, they can request a special blessing from the Priest. Following the Official blessing, the festivities begin in celebration of Spring.

Spring equinox is another name for “vernal equinox” or “March equinox”. An equinox is the moment in time (not a day-long event) when the Sun stands directly above the equator and day and night are of approximately equal length. For the Northern Hemisphere, the spring equinox is the moment when winter ends and spring begins. The 2018 Spring Equinox is actually on the 20th at 12:15pm; however, we’ve chosen to entertain you on Sunday before.

For the past several years the Marco Gonzalez Maya Site has held a summer solstice event; however, they have been rained out several times. They are turning to the Spring for better weather (and lower bug population!) for you to enjoy! So, following the Blessing, there will be a dance performance from the Masewal Maya Dancers from Yo Creek, demonstrations of pod-to-bean-to-chocolate from Belize Chocolate Co., an artifact display hosted by San Pedro House of Culture and site tours offered by Belize Institute of Archaeology and Dr. Kay McCarron. Background Maya music will set the mood as you enjoy the morning. Hungry or thirsty? We have both to offer at a reasonable cost. Feeling Maya? You may get the opportunity to throw a spear using the Atlatl – a wooden extension to propel the spear further!

The fundraising event will also feature some outstanding raffle prizes. From snorkeling the Blue Hole to a martini party for eight with tapas included, there is bound to be something you want to take a chance on. Admission to the event is $20BZ/$10USD. Cash only – we have no electricity for credit cards. Driving time from downtown San Pedro is at least 45 minutes. After paying entry, there is a 15-minute walk to reach the Main Plaza of the site and settle in for the 10am start. Dress comfortably for the forested environment; bring a towel or blanket to sit on. Comfortable shoes are a must for the walk in and touring the site. The perfume of the day is always bug repellent!

Corporate sponsorship is welcomed for the fundraiser. Gold $2000, Silver $1000, Bronze $500, and Friends at any amount is appreciated. Funds assist with school field trips, equipment, and general maintenance of the site.

We hope you come enjoy All Things New at our event. Have a unique visit at our beautiful Maya site while learning about the Coastal Maya Traders of Ambergris Caye. Call Jan Brown, 672-2725, for more information. Also, visit https://belizing.com/Marco-Gonzalez-Spring-2018-Equinox/ for a special invitation.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS