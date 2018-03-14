Belize Tourism Industry Association San Pedro Chapter donates to Marco Gonzalez Spring Equinox Event

At their monthly meeting on February 28th, the Belize Tourism Industry Association San Pedro Chapter (SP BTIA) presented the Marco Gonzalez Archaeology Site with a check for $500. The donation will sponsor-in-part the Spring Equinox Event to be hosted at the Marco Gonzalez site on Sunday, March 18th.

“We are dedicated to sustaining and improving tourism opportunities on Ambergris Caye, and as a group, we believe that the archaeological site south of San Pedro Town compliments the many tourism activities our island has to offer. The Spring Equinox event Marco Gonzalez is hosting is truly a unique experience that can be enjoyed by locals and tourists alike and we are pleased to be a sponsor of this fun and cultural occasion,” commented SP BTIA Chairwoman Tamara Sniffin.

The Marco Gonzalez Maya Site Non-Profit Organization invites the public to celebrate All Things New at their Spring Equinox Event on Sunday, March 18th at the Marco Gonzalez Archaeological Reserve. At 10am Maya Priest Mr. Martin Choc will officiate a blessing of the Reserve as well as extending it to our island. If anyone has a birthday, anniversary or “just married”, they can request a special blessing from the Priest. Following the Blessing, there will be a dance performance from the Masewal Maya Dancers from Yo Creek, demonstrations of pod-to-bean-to-chocolate from Belize Chocolate Co., an artifact display table hosted by San Pedro House of Culture, a demonstration and opportunity to throw a spear using the Atlatl – a wooden extension to propel the spear further, and site tours offered by Belize Institute of Archaeology and Dr. Kay McCarron. Background Maya music will set the mood as you enjoy the morning, and food and beverages will be available at a reasonable cost.

The fundraising event will also feature some outstanding raffle prizes. From snorkeling the Blue Hole to a martini party for eight with tapas included, there is bound to be something you want to take a chance on. Admission to the event is $20BZ/$10USD, cash only. Driving time from downtown San Pedro is at least 45 minutes. After paying entry, there is a 15-minute walk to reach the Main Plaza of the site and settle in for the 10am start. Dress comfortably for the forested environment; bring a towel or blanket to sit on, wear comfortable walking shoes and bring bug repellent.

Related Articles Marco Gonzalez Archeological Reserve hosts Spring Equinox event

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS