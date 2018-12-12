Belizean Delegation hosted by Ministry of Culture of El Salvador for Seminar and Bilateral Talks

On Thursday, December 6th, representatives of Belize’s National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) participated in a seminar titled, “Rediscovering our Afro-descendent Origins in Central America: The Case of Belize and El Salvador”. The seminar was organized by the Embassy of Belize in El Salvador with support from the Central American Integration System, the World Bank and the Ministry of Culture of El Salvador.

Academics from both Belize and El Salvador presented papers on topics related to Garifuna Culture and Heritage, Sociological Perspectives on Crime and Violence in Belize City, and Afro-descendants in the Salvadoran context.

The Belize delegation also held bilateral meetings for the establishment of continued cooperation in the areas of culture and history between Belize and El Salvador. Bilateral talks were led by heads of delegation, Dr. John Morris for Belize and Dr. Carlos Perez Pineda, Director General of Research, Documentary Heritage, and Publications of the Ministry of Culture of El Salvador.

A joint Communiqué was signed highlighting priority areas for both parties including:

a. The joint operations of archaeological investigations, subaquatic archaeology, public archaeology and the conservation of archaeological structures;

b. Anthropological and historiographical research on the topics of Afro-descendants, and the Salvadoran diaspora in Belize, among others;

c. Conservation of cultural heritage;

d. Safeguarding of the intangible cultural heritage;

e. Professional exchanges in the areas of Social Sciences and the development of joint publications;

f. Cultural and artistic exchanges between both countries;

g. Establishing linkages and the exchange of best practices between Museums and Houses of Culture;

h. Participation in conferences and other scientific and academic fora;

i. To participate in the First Congress of Afro-descendants to be held in Belize in 2019

The Belize delegation also included Margaret Juan, Charge d’ Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Belize in El Salvador; Ms. Selene Solis, Senior Research and Education Officer at NICH; Mr. Roy Cayetano, expert on Garifuna culture and heritage; and Ms. Nelma Jones, Senior Education Officer and expert on male social participation.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS