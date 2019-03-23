Island pre-schoolers showcase diverse talents at the 2019 Festival of Arts

Since the beginning of March, which is considered Child Stimulation Month, island preschoolers have been kept busy with fun-filled activities. On Thursday, March 20th the young ones got the chance to showcase their talent at the Preschools’ annual Festival of Arts held at the Paradise Theatre north of San Pedro Town. Under the theme: “Hug me, Listen to me, Read with me, Help me Grow!” the show saw a large crowd of residents enjoying the wonderful talents of the many preschoolers on the island.

The show began shortly after 10AM with the singing of the National Anthem, followed by a short prayer delivered by ABC Preschool. Master of Ceremonies, Philip Ramsey then invited a Brighter Tomorrow Preschool teacher to deliver the welcome address. Guest Speaker of the day, Guillermo ‘Mito’ Paz followed by sharing a few words with the attendees. “The Festival of Arts gives each child the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills through dance, drama, and music. Incorporating art education into children’s learning has so many advantages, such as enhancing their imagination and facilitates their multisensory learning experience,” he said.

The talent segment was next, which saw dramas, singing, dances, poems and musical performances from San Pedro Preschool, ABC, Isla Bonita, San Pedro Shining Stars, Brighter Tomorrow, Holy Cross and Little Angel’s Preschools. The attendees were entertained with cultural dances, fun dramas, emotional musicals, and even some singing.

After all performances, Education Officer for San Pedro and Caye Caulker, Odelia Caliz delivered the Vote of Thanks. She thanked all the teachers and parents who have supported their child throughout this month’s activities and encouraged them to continue to do so.

Since 1984, Belizean educators have been celebrating Child Stimulation Month during March. The objective is to bring awareness to the importance of early childhood development and education at the preschool level. Organizers thank everyone who attended, as well as the volunteers and most importantly, the preschools that participated and made the Festival of Arts another success! Everyone is further invited to a Preschool Expo that will be held at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex on Wednesday, March 27th starting at 9AM.

