Jankunu Productionz presents ‘Belize Rewind’ in San Pedro Town

Island residents and visitors are invited to attend Jankunu Productionz ‘Belize Rewind’ show to be held at the Paradise Theatre in San Pedro Town on Friday, April 12th. Belize Rewind is a Belizean historical and cultural immersion, depicting Belize from settlement to independence via live on-stage acting, singing, dancing and poetry. It is engaging, entertaining and interactive, and a total cultural experience.

Belize Rewind tells the dynamic story of Belize from settlement to independence, through some of the pivotal points in history that shaped and defined Belize as a people and a nation. Dance, acting and song bring to life Belize’s progression from a logwood settlement and revered Maya stronghold that resisted Spanish attempts at colonization, to a British colony and eventually to independence. The show demonstrates how Belize’s cultures and ethnicities came to be interwoven into the lovely Belizean tapestry, while highlighting some of their respective contributions to who we are as a people. Attendees will also be transported to ancient Chactemal where you will witness the unfolding of an epic love story that birthed the Mestizo people. “You will hear a bit of the languages and dialects spoken in Belize and listen to rich vocals while moving to the irresistible rhythms of the African infused Creole and Garifuna culture. Perhaps you will even learn to Punta (a dance of the Garifuna people),” said a representative of Jankunu Productionz. The Belizean story is one of triumph through adversity, making much with little and above all one of harmonious diversity. The show is a must see for Belizeans and visitors to Belize. It evokes feelings of national pride, nostalgia and inspires the Belizean dream and kindles the desire to know more about Belize, it is more than a walk down memory lane, and it is an epic journey. Above all Belize Rewind is just superb entertainment as some of Belize’s best talents grace the stage. The show is topped off with a vibrant and interactive post show reception where patrons can network, reminisce and partake in the good old Belizean tradition of ‘long bench’ with delectable selections.

Jankunu Productionz is a theatre concierge business with over 35 years of combined experience in theatre, between its founders, Sandra McKay and Julieann Ellis Bradley. Their company brings together service providers to create and deliver productions of the highest quality. They currently provide an income stream to some 25 persons, both individually and corporately.

Tickets are available for purchase at Reef Radio, San Pedro House of Culture and Belize Chocolate Company for $35(general) and $40 for reserved. The show is expected to start at 7PM at the Paradise Theatre. Food and drinks will be on sale.

