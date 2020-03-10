San Pedro RC School Cultural Day highlights respect for cultures

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) hosted its annual Cultural Day on Friday, March 6th. Throughout the day, students represented various cultural groups found in the country, which included the East Indian, Mestizo, Creole, Maya, Garifuna, Mennonites, Chinese and even the Lebanese. Hoping to instill awareness and respect for our various ethnic groups within the melting pot that is Belize, teachers and students worked together to put forth a successful display.

Commencing at 10 AM, the students presented their respective assigned culture to their peers, parents, visiting schools, and invited guests.

Each booth featured an ethnic group, and spectators learned about the history, language, clothing, lifestyle and dances of each, with the use of colorful displays, food samples, pamphlets, and posters.

A teacher shared with The San Pedro Sun that the students work hard on their projects for several weeks, as it still counts as a graded assignment.

At around midday, the dance presentations began. Each level prepared a cultural dance to present to the student body.

The performances were diverse, ranging from Creole Brukdong and even the Garifuna Jankunu, and traditional Chinese, Lebanese, and East Indian dances.

Principal Roxani Kay said, “It’s important for the children to be aware of each culture and what each culture has to offer, so that they can have respect each other”. She added that it’s important for children to celebrate the diversity of Belize and learn from a young age about the cultures that make up the country.

The SPRCS thanks parents, students, teachers and attendees for their continuous support in teaching children the importance of preserving their culture.

