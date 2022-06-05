National Celebrations Commission Holds Inaugural Meeting

June 1, 2022, the National Celebrations Commission (NCC) held its inaugural meeting at the House of Culture in Belize City to plan the events which will form a part of the 2022 September Celebrations.
Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, in his capacity as Chairman of the NCC, led the discussions, which included the addition of new concerts and events to highlight Belize @ 41. The focus of the NCC is to make this first fully-open celebration of our national month since 2019, a fitting tribute to the vibrant culture, nationalism and resilience of our people.
The NCC is comprised of representatives of the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH), government entities, the Belize Mayor’s Association, the Belize Carnival Association, security forces and the media.
Belize @41 National Theme Competition
Belize @42 Awards
The Belize National Celebrations Commission
(NCC) invites Belizeans to submit nominations for the Belize @41 Awards. Seven awards will be given in honour of seven outstanding Belizean pioneers in the respective field of arts, culture, and heritage.
The awards are to be given to Belizean individuals involved in the promotion, transmission and general safeguarding of arts, culture and the heritage of contemporary Belizean society.
