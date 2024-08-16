Artist Tysen Knight engages island youth in a creative art workshop

On Saturday, August 10th, Tysen Knight, an international artist, muralist, and award-winning filmmaker from Palm Springs, California, USA, held a Creative Workshop at the San Pedro House of Culture. The event was organized during Knight’s visit to his long-time friends and art collectors, Catherine and Joseph Cooper. The workshop, known as the “Tysen Knight Experience,” engaged two groups of local school children and aspiring young artists in a unique hands-on art experience, igniting their creativity and providing the opportunity to put their imaginative spin on Knight’s signature pieces. Additionally, the artist sat down one-on-one with each participant to learn about their inspirations.

While in Ambergris Caye, Knight taught the children about artwork, and they proudly took home their framed creations as cherished mementos, marking an unforgettable experience. Knight, who is enthusiastic about working with young people, regularly involves children in his mural projects, emphasizing the importance of education through art. The workshop was made possible with the assistance of the San Pedro Town Council, which generously provided the venue, and Councilor Dianelie Aranda, who arranged refreshments.

Knight began expressing his artistic vision as a teenager through street art, adorning walls, and vacant buildings with his creations. His journey started with firsthand experiences, including drawing cartoons, airbrushing designs onto denim, and crafting business logos. At the age of 15, he received his first national art competition award, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP): Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) Achievement Program Award of Merit, a testament to his remarkable artistic abilities. In addition to his creative work, Knight has collaborated with various non-profit organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity in Atlanta, Georgia, to build homes for the less fortunate. He also engages in charitable activities such as feeding people experiencing homelessness through The Midnight Mission in Los Angeles and spearheads “The Tysen Knight Scholarship Fund,” providing young talents with the opportunity to pursue art without financial barriers.

For more information about Tysen Knight and to view his work, visit www.tysenknight.com.