Belizean composer Errollyn Wallen appointed Master of the King’s Music

A Belizean-born composer, pianist, singer, and songwriter, Errollyn Wallen, made history as the first black woman to be appointed as Master of the King’s Music by King Charles. The appointment took place on Monday, August 26th. Wallen, known for her compositions for prestigious events, has participated in the BBC Proms, the 2012 Paralympic Games, and Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilees. She succeeded Dame Judith Weir and is now the first woman to hold the 10-year position of Master of the King’s Music.

Masters of the king or queen’s music compose pieces for significant royal occasions, including weddings, jubilees, and coronations. This prestigious title is awarded to musicians who have made substantial contributions to the nation’s musical landscape. Wallen’s compositions are widely performed, and encompass twenty-two operas and numerous orchestral, chamber, and vocal works. Notably, in 1998, she became the first Black woman to feature in the BBC Proms and was the first woman to receive an Ivor Novello award for Classical Music.

In a recent interview, Wallen remarked, “The calling to be a musician has been stronger than any other consideration. If, along the way, I have helped to dispel the myth that a composer is only white and male, that can only be a positive development.”

Born in Belize in 1958, Wallen relocated to the UK with her parents at the age of two and was raised by her aunt and uncle in North London when her parents moved to New York. She displayed musical talent early on and enjoyed music lessons at her primary school. Her uncle encouraged her to consider becoming a composer when she declared she had “a head full of sounds.”

When she was five, her father, a singer, introduced a piano into their home, and that is when she displayed a natural talent for the instrument. She later pursued music studies at Goldsmiths College, University of London, and attained a master’s degree. After completing her education, Wallen performed in care homes, engaged in an alternative comedy act, and worked as a session musician for heavy metal, jazz, and reggae bands, even appearing on Top of the Pops to support herself.

In 1987, Wallen co-founded Women in Music, an organization addressing gender imbalance in the music industry. She also established Ensemble (X); a group responsible for the premiere performance of some of her works in 1990. The group espoused the motto: “We don’t break down barriers in music… we don’t see any.”

Her opera “YES,” inspired by Bonnie Greer confronting the leader of a right-wing party on BBC’s Question Time, as well as compositions such as Principia and Spirit in Motion for the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games, epitomize her diverse inspirations. Wallen was honored with an MBE in 2007 and a CBE in 2020. In a media interview, she noted, “I am thrilled to accept this royal appointment. Serving His Majesty The King, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth will be a privilege and a great honor. I look forward to championing music and music-making for all.”

Belizeans celebrate Wallen’s accolades and achievements and wish her the best in her future endeavors.