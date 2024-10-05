National Garifuna Council announces theme for 2024 Garifuna Settlement Day celebrations

On September 23rd, the National Garifuna Council (NGC) proudly revealed the theme for the 19th Garifuna Celebrations 2024: “Afeduha waméi wagücha, afareinha waméi wanichigu – Celebrating the roots of the Garifuna culture!” This theme, inspired by Biviana McDougall, a teacher from Gulisi Community Primary School and chosen by the committee from the Garifuna Language Commission, underscores the significance of honoring cultural, familial, and historical origins. It highlights traditions and values that have shaped the Garifuna community, emphasizing the vital role of passing down knowledge, values, and experiences to future generations.

With their rich cultural heritage, the Garifuna people made a significant migration to Belize in 1832 from their native St. Vincent in the Caribbean. Their cultural contribution to Belize is widely appreciated, and since 1977, November 19th has been a public and bank holiday to honor the Garifuna descendants.

While plans for this year’s celebration are still in the early stages, according to Eden Velasquez, the San Pedro branch president, the National Garifuna Council is eagerly preparing to issue a calendar of events. Velasquez has also started work on a list of activities that will take place in San Pedro Town.

Traditionally, activities commence on November 15th with drumming sessions and continue through the 19th, when Garifuna Settlement Day is observed. This historical yearly activity in Belize pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the Garifuna people and their descendants. The week-long celebration includes parades, live music, drumming, dancing, and prayers.

The reenactment of the first landing of Garifuna involved boats arriving from ashore carrying cassava sticks, plantain suckers, and sugarcane, symbolizing the food that the Garifuna people brought with them. These traditional dishes, such as Serre (Fish boiled in coconut milk), Hudut (mashed plantain), and cassava, are served in various forms and are also integral to the celebrations.

Velasquez and the National Garifuna Council eagerly anticipate the release of the calendar of events. They extend a warm and inclusive invitation to everyone, irrespective of cultural background, to participate in this year’s activities, encouraging representation of the Garifuna culture.