Annual island visitor musician Kelly McGuire gives back to the community

Kelly McGuire, the Texas-based singer-songwriter, is currently in San Pedro, Belize, for his annual birthday celebration. He is known for his popular songs inspired by island life and actively engages with fans through performances and events during his stay. This year, he will host a special concert on February 6th for the Saga Humane Society.

On January 29th, he performed at The Opus Ocean Grille on the beach. This newly opened restaurant, located north of San Pedro Town at Ocean 23, offers a New Orleans-style dining experience featuring delicious food.

In an interview at The Opus Ocean Grille, Kelly McGuire shared, “I think I’ve been coming here for probably 20 years. The first time I was invited down to play at Fido’s (now Black Pearl), I didn’t even know where San Pedro, Belize, and Ambergris Caye were. I had a beautiful week, and on the last day, while sitting on the beach before flying back to Houston, [Texas, USA], I was trying to write something inspirational. That’s when I wrote my very first song about Belize, ‘Boat in Belize.’ It was about Captain Rick, who moved from Colorado and had a catamaran called ‘Cat Kandu’ for charter. I kept coming back because I met Joe and Rhonda Lawrence, who built Pelican Reef and Athens Gate, now known as Lighthouse Beach Villas. I started staying with them on my second trip and have been with them ever since. I come down every year in February for my ‘Birthday in Belize Bash.’”

His unique style of interacting with the audience and sharing the stories behind his country songs has made him a favorite among expats and locals. He mentioned this is his longest trip to date. “I will be here for 27 days; this is my longest trip so far.” Most of his performances in San Pedro are either for charity or free. He decided years ago not to charge for his shows.

When asked how he ended up playing at Opus, he shared one of his classic stories. “I am from Texas, which is south of Houston, near Clear Lake and Galveston Bay. At a marina there, Charlie has a restaurant called Opus, a fine dining establishment. He opened a new restaurant in San Pedro called Opus Ocean Grille. Since I knew him and another person involved with Oceans 23, I booked two shows and came up here to sing and enjoy some good fish.”

Whenever Kelly McGuire visits San Pedro, he attracts his huge local fan base and many followers who travel with him. As a result, each venue he performs at benefits from exposure and a rise in sales.

He will perform at several locations on the island over the next couple of weeks, including the Palapa Bar on February 6th, for the Annual Birthday Concert supporting the Saga Humane Society. This event is always sold out and starts at 6PM. For ticket sales, please contact Carol Taylor at [email protected].