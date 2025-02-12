Art in the Park highlights San Pedro’s talented artists

San Pedro Town Councilor Marina Kay and local artist Edwardo ‘Papo’ Alamilla hosted a vibrant Art in the Park event on February 7th and 8th at Central Park. The occasion showcased the work of many talented artists from San Pedro Town and attracted numerous locals and tourists. Some paintings were available for purchase, and a few collectors left with beautiful masterpieces created by island painters.

The colorful creations were on display from 9AM to 5PM. In addition to Papo, notable artists included Terryl Godoy, known as Man At Work, Melody Wolfe, Edgar Gomez, and Pablo Guerrero.

On the first day of the event, Councilor Kay and Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez praised the artists for their work and presented tokens and certificates to acknowledge their efforts. Councilor Kay emphasized that this event is significant as it helps local artists showcase their creations. She also mentioned that it allows artists to network with one another and market themselves to potential customers interested in purchasing paintings.

The paintings portrayed the island’s natural beauty. Some masterpieces featured San Pedro during its early days as a fishing village, while others illustrated everyday life on the island. Additional pieces highlighted the rich marine life surrounding it and the country’s fauna and wildlife. The artwork also illustrated the people, local fruits, gastronomy, and even the modern landscape of downtown San Pedro.

One of the artists, Man At Work, has been producing works featuring different parts of the downtown area. “I love painting about daily life on the island, and I am planning to host an exhibit later this year,” he said. His paintings also focus on music and the tropical ambiance of San Pedro.

Both islanders and visitors received the two-day event well, and the organizers plan to host it again. Papo Alamilla mentioned that his work focuses on the people, particularly the island fishermen, as well as the beauty and culture of Belize. He thanked Councilor Kay for their partnership in making the event successful.

Alamilla is a renowned island artist who has received several awards for his exceptional work. In September 2023, he won the Belize Tourism Board’s Through Art competition, which celebrated World Tourism Day. His masterpiece, titled “Our People, Our Landscapes, Our Tourism,” captivated a panel of well-versed judges in the arts. This artwork beautifully displayed the country’s tourism landscape, highlighting its flora, fauna, and iconic attractions.