Keeping the Tradition Alive: El Carnaval de San Pedro is Back!

San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye joined other countries in the region to celebrate the annual carnival season with the highly anticipated “El Carnaval de San Pedro!” This traditional celebration, beloved by islanders and visitors, kicked off on March 1st with a vibrant parade that concluded with a spectacular show at the central park.

The procession began just after 5PM and traversed the main streets of downtown San Pedro. The San Pedro Town Traffic Department led the parade, followed by the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School marching band. They were joined by various dance groups adorned in colorful and elaborate costumes. Participants in the spectacle are part of several comparsas (dancing street groups) that will perform throughout the carnival, which ends on Tuesday, March 4th.

The event at Central Park, hosted by Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo, featured a diverse lineup of performances. One highlight was “Belitza to Belize,” a creative depiction of the country’s history and the evolution of its people. Performers from the San Pedro Dance Academy and the San Pedro High School (SPHS) Dance Group also took the stage. Natalie Arceo shared her poetry, while the Mestizo and Garifuna groups showcased their cultural performances. The show included a dance performance led by Miss San Pedro and Alexa Acosta and engaging acts from the SPHS Rey y Reina de Banda, entertaining the audience. After the performances, spectators had the opportunity to explore the street festival along Barrier Reef Drive. They enjoyed food and drinks while visiting the various booths set up along the street.

Painting and Comparsas

The Carnaval celebrations continued Sunday, March 2nd, featuring a powder paint party at Central Park. Activities included painting and exciting games by the beach, along with live entertainment provided by DJs. Later in the evening, the Comparsas danced through the downtown streets of San Pedro.

The first group to perform was the SPHS Marching Band, accompanied by the dancers known as the ‘Colour Guards.’ This high school marching band is participating in this year’s festivities to raise funds for its program, which currently holds the national championship title. The money collected during the carnival will help support its participation in the national band fest later this year, where it will defend its title.

Another Comparsa group was led by Mrs. Flora Ancona’s ‘Las Caribeñas.’ The third group featured Francisco Mendez performing alongside Don Juan Carnaval and his Ladies. Both dancing groups are raising funds for worthy causes and look forward to everyone’s support as they work to keep this tradition alive.

The island festivities continue until Tuesday, March 4th, with more Comparsa dances, music, and painting activities.