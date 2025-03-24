Island Preschoolers Take Part in the 2025 San Pedro Preschool Festival of Arts

The San Pedro Preschool Festival of Arts brought vibrancy and creativity to the Sagebrush Church in San Pedro Town on March 20th. Sponsored by the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH), the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, and the Institute of Creative Arts, the event showcased the talents of preschool-aged children through music, dance, drama, and arts and crafts. This celebration marked the beginning of a nationwide tour of artistic performances that will take place over several weeks.

The Preschool Festival of Arts has long been a cornerstone of Belize’s cultural calendar during Child Stimulation Month. Since its inception in the 1950s and revival in the 1990s, the festival has evolved into a platform for nurturing young talent. In her Welcome Address, Councilor Adaly Ayuso stated, “As the councilor in charge of events and culture, I am proud to be here. Belize has a rich and beautiful culture full of music, stories, and traditions. When our children perform, they help keep our culture alive.” With that, she officially opened the Preschool Festival of Arts.

Master of Ceremonies Phillip Ramsey introduced the adjudicators, Crysel Gabourel Moro and John Raeburn. They assessed the performances based on creativity and stage presence and provided constructive feedback to the coordinators after the event.

The performances at the Sagebrush Church included poetry recitations, singing, and energetic dances that captivated the audience. Coordinator Odelia Caliz shared her thoughts, stating, “This is the first festival, in collaboration with Belize Rural schools, to kick off the Preschool Festival of Arts nationwide.”

The Preschool Festival is just one segment of the broader Festival of Arts season, which will continue with performances from primary and secondary schools across various districts, culminating in the national showcase.

The event highlighted the dedication of educators and parents who worked tirelessly to prepare their students for this momentous occasion, culminating in a vibrant display of talent. The preschools that participated included Brighter Tomorrow Preschool, San Pedro Shining Star Preschool, ABC Preschool, Holy Cross Anglican Preschool, San Pedro Preschool, and Little Angel’s Preschool.

Isaura Nunez from San Pedro Preschool delivered the vote of thanks, expressing, “I am filled with immense pride and joy to have witnessed such an extraordinary display of talent and creativity. This year’s theme, ‘Small Steps, Big Skills: Unlocking Early Potential,’ has truly come to life today. Everyone has done a phenomenal job.” She also thanked the Sagebrush staff for allowing them to use the venue and for their assistance throughout the event.

Gratitude was extended to both the teachers and parents for their dedication to making the event a success. Caliz shared her feedback at the end of the show, appreciating the support from the community. “The objectives were achieved as a result of great leadership and community partnership.”

Ultimately, this event underscored Belize’s commitment to fostering creativity from an early age while celebrating its cultural heritage. It was a fitting start to a season dedicated to artistic expression and unlocking incredible potential in children.