Bloom with Love: San Pedro Dance Academy hosts Mother’s Day Recital

On Saturday, May 3rd, the San Pedro Dance Academy (SPDA) hosted its annual Mother’s Day recital, “Bloom with Love.” As May arrives, it brings a sense of love and appreciation for mothers, with various events taking place across the island. The special dance showcase, which celebrated mothers, love, and family, was held at the Lions Den.

With an entrance fee of just $10, attendees enjoyed an unforgettable night of dance in a wholesome, family-friendly setting. The charismatic duo of Andy Nuñez and Miss San Pedro Alexa Acosta hosted the event, ensuring the show started promptly at 6PM. The evening was introduced by choreographer Calman Hall, who warmly welcomed everyone in attendance. He shared his vision for the recital, explaining that the night’s performances would feature specially choreographed routines. These routines were not just ordinary performances but “heartfelt celebrations of the women who are the pillars of our lives—our mothers.”

The show opened with the Twinkle Stars dancers performing their routine to “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” and “Hello, Hello.” The adorable performance by the youngest age group was choreographed by Karissa Vasquez and had the crowd cheering. Continuing with the Hawaiian theme, the Junior Level One dancers took the stage next, performing to “The Spirit of Home,” an iconic song from the hit children’s movie Moana.

The third routine of the night picked up the tempo as the beginner-level dancers, dressed in sparkling pink costumes, delighted the crowd with their performance of “Shake It Off.” To the tune of “Fierce and Fearless,” the intermediate and senior-level dancers showcased intricate techniques that left the audience in awe. Following them, the Junior Level dancers performed an upbeat routine to “Flares, Fun and Funk.” The first segment concluded with the intermediate and senior dancers presenting a heartwarming performance titled “Dare to Dream.”

Between dances, attendees had the chance to win fantastic prizes donated by the local community. Many left with gift certificates for dinners, bar tabs, and even spa treatments, while some took home cash prizes. During a short intermission, everyone was encouraged to indulge in delicious food and refreshing drinks available for purchase.

The second segment of the show featured five routines. The beginners set the stage with a dance routine titled “Mom,” a sweet tribute to those who support the dancers the most. The Junior Level One dancers then brought the energy with their performance to “Boss Mom Energy.” The intermediate dancers slowed the pace with an artistic performance set to “Her Blessing, My Light.” Continuing the theme, the Junior Level Town dancers presented “The Flower She Planted.” Closing out the dance show were the senior dancers, who performed a truly masterful piece titled “Guided by Her Grace.”

With the spectacular dance showcase complete, all the dancers came together on stage, each holding a rose for their final bow. A special mention and a bouquet were presented to Irma Palmer, a pillar of the SPDA. The young dancers then entered the audience to present roses to their mothers as a special token of appreciation for the support they received on their dance journey.

The show would not have been possible without the guidance and support of the San Pedro Dance Academy Board and teachers: Irma Palmer, Karla Nunez, Emilie Gomez, Yakarelis Hernandez, Calman Hall, and Karissa Vasquez. Special acknowledgment also goes to the Group Leader, Eni Gonzalez, and assistants Emma Malloy, Ms. Candice, Karla Nunez, and Alexis Demuth. Finally a heathfelt thank you is extended to the event sponsors including: San Pedro Lions Club, San Pedro Town Council, Councilor Dianeli Aranda, Honorable Andre Perez, Israel Rivero, Belize Pro Dive Center, Lavish Habit Café/Sixteen Ounces, Blue Water Grill, Marina’s Store, Antojitos La Grecia, Caye Casa, Annie’s Pastries, Tacos La Diosa, Crocs Sunset and Sports Bar, KV Creations, Healing Hands Massage, SEAduced, Gian Rivero, Ethan Guerrero, Gladys Ancona, Abel Dorado, Emerson Michaels, and Princessa Michaels.