Belize@44: Stronger Together, Rising Forever; 2025 National Celebrations Theme Has Been Selected

The National Celebrations Commission officially unveiled the theme for Belize’s 44th anniversary of independence at a ceremony held on Wednesday, June 4th at the House of Culture: “Belize@44: Stronger Together, Rising Forever.” Hon. Francis Fonseca, Chairman of the National Celebrations Commission, announced the official countdown to the country’s most anticipated annual festivities.

Director of Ceremonies April Martinez opened the event by stating, “Today marks the beginning of a season where patriotism, culture, and community take center stage.” She welcomed guests, including the Honourable Francis Fonseca, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture, and Immigration; Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner; ambassadors; ministers; and members of the National Celebrations Commission.

This year’s theme was selected from a record-breaking 357 entries submitted in the National Celebrations Theme Competition. It aims to reflect the spirit of unity and resilience that defines Belize. Fonseca remarked, “This year’s theme echoes the strength we find in unity and the steady rise of our nation that never stops striving forward. We are inspired by the hundreds of submissions received, each one a testament to the patriotism and creativity of our people. The chosen theme, ‘Belize@44: Stronger Together, Rising Forever,’ is a powerful reminder that our greatest achievements come when we stand united and look boldly to the future.”

The winning theme co-authors, David Peña of San Andres, Corozal, and Holly Vasquez of San Ignacio, Cayo, were present at the ceremony to receive a $1,000 prize and official recognition. Their words, “Stronger Together, Rising Forever,” will guide this year’s celebrations. As Martinez noted, “Each year, the national celebration’s theme sets the tone for our journey during the September celebrations.”

Mayor Bernard Wagner added, “What a truly beautiful moment it is… as we usher in the energy, the pride, and the unity that really defines us. September is more than fireworks, it’s a time when we reflect on our journey from resistance to resilience, from struggle to sovereignty. Let this season remind us that patriotism isn’t just expressed on Independence Day. It’s in the coaching and uplifting of young athletes, it’s the nurse caring for the sick, and it’s the citizen who stands for justice and peace.”

With the selected theme, preparations for the September celebrations are officially underway. The National Celebrations Commission promises a vibrant calendar of events to honor Belize’s heritage, celebrate national achievements, and unite citizens under the banner of “Stronger Together, Rising Forever.” The message of Peña and Vasquez will echo from north to south, reminding all Belizeans of the enduring power of unity and hope.