Groundbreaking Discovery: Tomb of Caracol’s First King Unearthed in Belize

On July 10, 2025, it was announced that archaeologists, led by the renowned Drs. Arlen and Diane Chase have made a historic breakthrough at the ancient Maya city of Caracol in the Cayo District of Belize. They discovered a tomb believed to contain the remains of Te K’ab Chaak, the city’s first known king and the founder of its royal dynasty. This significant find comes after more than four decades of continuous excavation at the site, marking a milestone in Maya archaeology and providing unprecedented insight into the origins of one of the civilization’s most powerful cities.

Caracol, situated in the Chiquibul Forest Reserve of western Belize, is the country’s largest Maya site, sprawling over 75 square miles. At its peak around 650 CE, the city boasted a population exceeding 100,000 and was renowned for its monumental architecture, including the Caana pyramid, advanced agricultural systems, and extensive causeways. Founded as early as 900 BCE, Caracol rose to regional dominance in the Classic Period, famously defeating the rival city of Tikal in 562 CE. Its sophisticated city planning and sheer scale rivaled the greatest Maya metropolises, making it a focal point for researchers seeking to understand ancient Maya civilization.

The tomb was uncovered deep within Caana, Caracol’s tallest and most iconic pyramid, whose name means “Sky Place” in Maya. Rising 141 feet above the jungle, Caana dominates the site’s ceremonial core. The burial, dated to circa 350 CE, was found at the base of a royal family shrine in the Northeast Acropolis, an area reserved for elite residences and rituals. Inside the tomb, archaeologists discovered a wealth of grave goods, including jade beads, a mosaic death mask, carved bones, seashells, and pottery depicting Maya deities and rulers. The remains of Te K’ab Chaak, estimated to have died at an advanced age, were identified by their proximity to hieroglyphic records and the unique assemblage of royal artifacts.

Dr. Arlen Chase, professor at the University of Houston, USA, stated, “What we discovered this past year is the tomb of someone that we believe was the first member of the royal dynasty at Caracol. This would be the first individual we’ve found that matches the hieroglyphic text, not just the first ruler in name, because it matches the monuments, but the first one we’ve actually found. That, in and of itself, is huge.”

His wife, Dr. Diane Chase, provost of the same university, added, “One of the questions is how important Teotihuacan was to the establishment of rulership in the Maya era. We selected one area, the Northeast Acropolis, that we have worked on for many years over time because we knew it had remains from the correct time period to answer those exact questions.”

The identification of Te K’ab Chaak’s tomb not only confirms the founder’s historical presence but also opens new avenues for understanding Caracol’s history and rise to power.

Dr. Melissa Badillo, director of the Institute of Archaeology, added, “One of the more significant features of the tomb is that there are some pottery vessels and other obsidian artifacts that clearly show a connection to central Mexico. It shows Teotihuacan influence early on. So, it pushes back the timeline for that Mexican influence, and it shows that even as early as the first founder of Caracol and his reign, there was networking happening between Belize and the Maya area. Even though they did not have the comfort of modern transportation as we do now, there was significant trading and networking still happening within the region.”

This landmark discovery cements Caracol’s place at the heart of Maya civilization and promises to reshape our knowledge of ancient Mesoamerica.