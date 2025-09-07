Belize Shines on the Big Screen at World Premiere of Looking Through Water

Press Release, New York, USA / Belize City, Belize – September 4, 2025 – Belize took the international spotlight this week as Looking Through Water, a feature film starring Michael Douglas and directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Roberto Sneider premiered at the prestigious Directors Guild of America (DGA) Theatre in New York City.

Filmed primarily in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, the story follows a New York executive (Michael Stahl-David) who reunites with his estranged father (David Morse) for a high-stakes fishing competition. Against Belize’s stunning Caribbean waters and a vivid recreation of 1980s San Pedro, the film explores family, healing, and generational bonds.

Blending Hollywood talent with Belizean authenticity, the film featured Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU) alongside Belizean actors Marcus Alamina and Noah Beaumont, as well as more than 60 local extras and fishermen who brought vibrancy and cultural depth to the screen.

Representing Belize at the New York premiere were Fer De Lance Productions CEO Suzette Zayden, Supervising Producer for Belize, and Captain Marcus Alamina, who portrayed Wally, the charismatic rival fishing captain onscreen , while also serving behind the scenes as Assistant Marine Coordinator.

“Seeing Belize on the big screen in New York has been a proud moment,” said Zayden. “Looking Through Water not only captures the beauty of our country, but also showcases the skill and professionalism of Belizeans on both sides of the camera. At Fer De Lance Productions, we are proving that Belize has everything it takes to be a world-class film destination.”

“To stand alongside international actors and represent Belize and my hometown of San Pedro at this premiere is a dream come true,” added Alamina. “Being part of the cast of Looking Through Water allowed me to share a piece of our culture and spirit with the world, and I hope it inspires more opportunities for Belizean actors and crews in global cinema.”

Looking Through Water opens in select U.S. theaters on September 12. Belizean audiences will enjoy their own red-carpet premiere on November 8 at the Umaya Resort in Placencia to launch the 18th Belize International Film Festival.

See trailer at: https://youtu.be/HGFAkLehVzE?si=xi51dSQ1TaBqO89j