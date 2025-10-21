Local Artists Exhibit Work at Art in the Park

Art in the Park has become a beloved cultural event in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, bringing together local artisans and artists to share their creativity with the community. The most recent edition was held on October 17th and 18th at Central Park, with support from the San Pedro Town Council and the San Pedro Cultural Committee.

The two-day exhibition featured some of the island’s most talented artists, including Edwardo “Papo” Alamilla, Pablo Guerrero, and Melody Wolfe, who showcased their masterpieces. The event ran from 10AM to 8PM, drawing art enthusiasts and curious visitors alike, many of whom purchased pieces on display.

Councilor Marina Kay commended the artists for their dedication and talent, highlighting the event’s importance in promoting local art. “It allows artists to network with one another and market themselves to potential customers interested in purchasing their paintings,” she said.

The showcased artworks captured the island’s natural beauty, wildlife, and heritage. Several paintings depicted San Pedro’s early days as a fishing village, while others celebrated its vibrant marine life, tropical scenery, and the connection between tourism and the fishing industry.

Visitors praised the artists’ creativity, noting how their work reflects the island’s culture and environment. Artist Pablo Guerrero shared that his pieces often focus on nature, fishing, and history. “Some of the paintings you see here feature parts of San Pedro from the 1970s and our rich marine resources,” he said, thanking Councilor Kay for her continued support and partnership in making the event possible.

Organizers confirmed that Art in the Park will continue to be held regularly at Central Park, providing a vibrant platform for the island’s artists to connect with residents and visitors, while keeping San Pedro’s artistic spirit alive.